Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 104,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $748,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,447. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $107.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.