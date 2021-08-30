Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Markel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 224,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Markel by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 215,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of MKL traded down $7.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,265.78. 69 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,113. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $913.04 and a 52-week high of $1,288.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,225.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

