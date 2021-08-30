Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 103.3% from the July 29th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 304.0 days.

DWMNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dowa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Dowa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

DWMNF opened at $42.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06. Dowa has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

