Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

DRE stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.02. 35,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,204. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.90.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Duke Realty by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 173.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 274,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after buying an additional 174,246 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

