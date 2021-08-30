Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Duke Realty traded as high as $51.94 and last traded at $51.88, with a volume of 2926463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Duke Realty by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,167,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 588,197 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

About Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

