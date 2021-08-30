Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Shares of DUOL stock traded up $8.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.34. 6,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,087. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $118.54 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.