Dycom Industries (DY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Dycom Industries to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:DY opened at $77.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.40. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $50.53 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.