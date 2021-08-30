Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Position Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Shares of DEA opened at $21.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $107,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.