ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) Short Interest Down 54.5% in August

ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the July 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ECC Capital stock remained flat at $$0.08 on Friday. ECC Capital has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07.

About ECC Capital

ECC Capital Corp. is a mortgage real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in residential mortgage loans. It builds and manages a portfolio of nonconforming residential mortgage loans. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered inIrvine, CA.

