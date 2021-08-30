Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Major Shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc Buys 45,508,938 Shares

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.18. 274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,695. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.