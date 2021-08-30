Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $230.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESTC. increased their target price on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.50.

Elastic stock opened at $155.31 on Thursday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $94.03 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 252.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Elastic by 53.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,068,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,002,000 after purchasing an additional 720,978 shares during the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP grew its position in Elastic by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,118,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,389,000 after purchasing an additional 611,001 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,856,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,585,000 after buying an additional 558,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

