Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,490 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 32.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 12,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.09. The company had a trading volume of 209,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,483,703. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.65. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.56 and a 1 year high of $88.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

