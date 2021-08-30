Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,812,000 after buying an additional 153,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,783,000 after buying an additional 283,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,861,000 after buying an additional 68,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.38. The company had a trading volume of 72,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,681. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

