Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,000 Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 96,747 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 193.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 33,740 shares in the last quarter.

PTBD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,499. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $29.08.

See Also: Federal Reserve

