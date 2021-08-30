Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Element Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

NYSE:ESI opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Element Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,748 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Element Solutions worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

