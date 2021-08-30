Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives $90.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EBS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE EBS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.12. 3,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,647. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $55.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.31.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $3,496,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

