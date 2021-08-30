ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSF opened at $18.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

