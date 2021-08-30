ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSF opened at $18.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.
About ENN Energy
Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.