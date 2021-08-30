Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Gap Up to $32.12

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.12, but opened at $33.92. Enova International shares last traded at $33.71, with a volume of 111 shares changing hands.
ENVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.76.
In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $150,018.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,364 shares in the company, valued at $17,089,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $50,064.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,470.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,055 shares of company stock worth $650,003. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Enova International by 106,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
Enova International Company Profile (NYSE:ENVA)
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.