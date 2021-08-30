Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Gap Up to $32.12

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.12, but opened at $33.92. Enova International shares last traded at $33.71, with a volume of 111 shares changing hands.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.76.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.88 million. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $150,018.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,364 shares in the company, valued at $17,089,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $50,064.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,470.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,055 shares of company stock worth $650,003. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Enova International by 106,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

