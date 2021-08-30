Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 38,061 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $58,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after buying an additional 24,103 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 40.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 30,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $289.78 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $292.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.