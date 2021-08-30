Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $66,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 31,859 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 238.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39,075 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $151.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.45, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

