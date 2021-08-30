Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 149,663 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,447,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,663 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $60,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46,159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,729,000 after acquiring an additional 617,146 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,926,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,766,000 after buying an additional 278,150 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,094.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 287,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 274,825 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 486,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after buying an additional 177,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 885,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,904,000 after buying an additional 161,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHC opened at $43.09 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.