Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EESO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EESO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,550,200 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the July 29th total of 4,561,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,083,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EESO remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 196,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,962,126. Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Enzyme Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacturing of industrial and agricultural enzyme products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

