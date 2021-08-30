ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $108.97

Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.97 and last traded at $108.97, with a volume of 14 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $400,184.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $831,372 in the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ePlus by 102.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ePlus by 1,456.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

