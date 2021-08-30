Eq LLC Trims Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Eq LLC lessened its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.87. 458,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,369. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $70.31 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.34.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

