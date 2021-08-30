Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Lessened by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $18,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $824.81. 384,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 216.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $818.52. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total value of $827,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,453,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,957 shares of company stock worth $14,362,282. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.94.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

