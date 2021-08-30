EULAV Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 365,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $35,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHVN. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,578,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,272,000 after purchasing an additional 247,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,608,000 after purchasing an additional 258,603 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,348 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,556,000 after purchasing an additional 251,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,145,000 after purchasing an additional 375,612 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.74. The company had a trading volume of 337,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.69. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $132.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The firm’s revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.