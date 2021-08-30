EULAV Asset Management Sells 5,999 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $22,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Strs Ohio grew its position in Twilio by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $5.43 on Monday, hitting $366.68. 1,369,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,443. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.52. The stock has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of -82.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,016 shares of company stock worth $66,186,460. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.