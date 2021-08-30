EULAV Asset Management Trims Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

EULAV Asset Management cut its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 72,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $825.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,100 shares of company stock worth $3,069,153 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

PNTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.