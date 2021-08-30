EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) had its price target lifted by Maxim Group from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
EDRY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EuroDry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EuroDry from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $29.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 million, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $34.65.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in EuroDry by 12,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EuroDry by 5,191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in EuroDry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in EuroDry by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.
EuroDry Company Profile
EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.
