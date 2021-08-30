EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) had its price target lifted by Maxim Group from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EDRY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EuroDry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EuroDry from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get EuroDry alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $29.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 million, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.72. EuroDry had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 23.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EuroDry will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in EuroDry by 12,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EuroDry by 5,191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in EuroDry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in EuroDry by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.