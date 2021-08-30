European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EWCZ. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $24.26 on Monday. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.