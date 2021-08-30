Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 2,337 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 376.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $65.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.30. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

