Evoke Wealth LLC Has $162,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,339,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,104,000 after buying an additional 87,977 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $190.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Redstone downgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

