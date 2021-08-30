Evoke Wealth LLC Has $43,000 Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 196.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 95.0% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $4,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $2,848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 904,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,750,704.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 976,957 shares of company stock valued at $23,067,492 over the last quarter.

QuantumScape stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a current ratio of 62.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion and a PE ratio of -55.08.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.