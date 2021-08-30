Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $97,000 in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,434 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $9,841,777.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,637,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 638,091 shares in the company, valued at $39,561,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,052 shares of company stock worth $20,960,765 in the last quarter.

PATH has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $64.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.07. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

