Evoke Wealth LLC Takes $74,000 Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAX stock opened at $85.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.59. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $86.47.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.