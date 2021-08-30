Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Update

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the July 29th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 116.6 days.

Shares of EIFZF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.59. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $34.59.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

