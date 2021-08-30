Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fabrinet by 1,384.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN opened at $101.35 on Monday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

