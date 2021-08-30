Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.6% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after buying an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total value of $82,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,724.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

NASDAQ FB traded up $8.00 on Monday, hitting $380.63. 692,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,609,229. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $355.07. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.