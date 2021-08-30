Fagan Associates Inc. Acquires 255 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,206.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $82.25. The company had a trading volume of 55,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,751. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

