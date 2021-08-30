Fagan Associates Inc. Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $40.04. The company had a trading volume of 33,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,158. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

