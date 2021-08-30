Fagan Associates Inc. Purchases 460 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 590,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 125,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.25. The stock had a trading volume of 227,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,566,327. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $149.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

