Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 1,289 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fagan Associates Inc. lessened its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,298,177. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

