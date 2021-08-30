Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Down 34.9% in August

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the July 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FRCOY traded down $2.09 on Monday, reaching $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,396. Fast Retailing has a 1 year low of $59.21 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.02.

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion.

FRCOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA downgraded shares of Fast Retailing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fast Retailing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

