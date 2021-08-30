Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Down 34.9% in August

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the July 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS FRCOY traded down $2.09 on Monday, reaching $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,396. Fast Retailing has a 1 year low of $59.21 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.02.
Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion.
Fast Retailing Company Profile
Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.
