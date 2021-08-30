Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,086,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,736,000 after purchasing an additional 211,732 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 155,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,681 shares of company stock worth $4,860,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

