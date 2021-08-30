FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 17,473 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,473 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $59.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,229,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.15.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

