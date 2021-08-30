FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $24,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $291.58. The stock had a trading volume of 40,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,719. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $289.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

