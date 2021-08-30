FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,980 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after acquiring an additional 624,137 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $225.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,326,730. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

