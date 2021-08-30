FDx Advisors Inc. Has $10.25 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $10,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after buying an additional 13,340,106 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,407,000 after acquiring an additional 763,540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,945,000 after acquiring an additional 260,809 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,597,000 after acquiring an additional 470,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.53. 74,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,889. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.00. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $63.91.

