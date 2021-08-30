FDx Advisors Inc. Has $60.75 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,679 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 2.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $60,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after buying an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after buying an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,987,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.43. The stock had a trading volume of 116,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,906. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.15. The company has a market capitalization of $245.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

