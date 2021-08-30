Fernwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFT stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.07. 57,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,746. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.61.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

